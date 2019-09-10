Wind: SSE @ 18mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Today's e-Edition
Top Story
This past Monday at the Pampa City Commissioner meeting, the “controversy” surrounding the C… Read more
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Pampa Harvesters hangs with state-ranked Estacado
- Tireworks Tire Pros holds ground-breaking Thursday
- A&T Yard Service announces purchase of Clements Cleaners
- After 21 years of ‘Pack-n-Mail,’ time for a change
- The power of God through Frost Street Mission
- One arrested for pot possession
- District court filings
- Plenty of fun and food at Chautauqua
- Area ranchers to gather in Canyon Sept. 12
- Pampa Harvesters face tough Estacado team in home opener
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.