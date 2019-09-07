Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Today's e-Edition
Top Story
This past Monday at the Pampa City Commissioner meeting, the “controversy” surrounding the C… Read more
Latest News
- New Lampliter Celebrates 2 Years
- Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico system beats the heat
- 66 years of marriage
- Maxwell’s opens its 12th Season Sept. 21 Giant Maze Celebrates 50 Years Of Sesame Street
- Autumn is Snake Season in Texas
- After 21 years of ‘Pack-n-Mail,’ time for a change
- Texas Hi Plains elevator bids
- Area ranchers to gather in Canyon Sept. 12
Most Popular
Articles
- Tireworks Tire Pros holds ground-breaking Thursday
- A&T Yard Service announces purchase of Clements Cleaners
- Pampa Harvesters hangs with state-ranked Estacado
- The power of God through Frost Street Mission
- Plenty of fun and food at Chautauqua
- One arrested for pot possession
- County commissioners agree to Hemphill County deal, Runbiz contract
- Pampa survives late Borger rally to start season 1-0
- After 21 years of ‘Pack-n-Mail,’ time for a change
- Pampa Harvesters face tough Estacado team in home opener
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.